Storm winds knock down trees, power lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fierce nor’easter began to make its way through New England overnight on Tuesday, bringing with it powerful winds that pose a threat to trees across the region.

Several towns saw gusts knock down trees onto cars, homes or roadways. So far no injuries have been reported in the storm, but thousands of homes are without power as of Tuesday morning, according to data by four power companies in Massachusetts. As of 6:47 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 11,830 customers without power. The agency provides an updated map of those power outages here.

Trees were uprooted in Roxbury, Andover, Brookline and Hingham neighborhoods. In Roxbury, winds blew over a tree on Lauriet Street and Tucker Street around 2 a.m. overnight. In Andover, police said a city tree struck a person’s car and home on Enmore Street.

Rob Kelley sent 7News a tweet picturing a tree leaning on his home in Hingham:

The strong winds have impacted traffic and commutes Tuesday morning. Besides advisories to drive slowly on slick roads, some roadways and even MBTA routes were blocked due to weather-induced accidents.

Mass. Department of Transportation official Jacque Goddard sent a tweet at 5:30 a.m. that reported a tree down across Route 121 in Wrentham that closed the roadway at Old Cumberland Road.

MBTA official Joe Pesaturo said a tree crashed onto Green Line tracks in Brookline Tuesday morning. The MBTA is providing buses between Reservoir and Kenmore in substitute of service on Green Line D.

