Cape Cod did not see a large amount of snow during Thursday’s storm but the area was hit hard by strong winds and coastal flooding.

Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour on some parts of the Cape, knocking out power and damaging homes.

Coastal flooding washed up on the beach, bringing damage and erosion to waterfront homes. Some seaside homes in Sandwich were severely damaged, with one missing its entire front porch.

Eversource crews worked to restore power to the Cape. At the height of the storm, 10,000 homes were without power.

A downed high-tension power line shut down Route 6 in both directions overnight.

Crews worked to clear the road, reopening it early Friday morning.

