Nor’easter sends tree crashing onto house in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Tuesday’s powerful Nor’easter left damage in its wake, including in Tewksbury, where a tree crashed on top of a house.

The tree was ripped from its roots and fell onto the house on Pratt Street at around 9 a.m.

“You just heard this ungodly boom,” said Dale Wogan, who heard the tree snap as she was getting her children ready for school. “I jumped up, it scared the daylights out of me.”

Officials said the homeowner was inside the house and asleep at the time the tree fell. He was not injured.

The building inspector deemed the house uninhabitable and the homeowner is staying elsewhere for the time being. Crews worked through the afternoon to clear the tree and other debris.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)