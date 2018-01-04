SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Snow isn’t the only threat on the South Shore. Thursday’s nor’easter is bringing wind and the possibility of coastal flooding.

People in this area are gearing up for the storm.

In Scituate, homeowners boarded up windows in preparation for the possible blizzard.

Crews added boulders to strengthen the seawall and to protects homes.

While Scituate is no stranger to storms, officials are concerned about the ice chunks left over from the freezing temperatures.

“It’s going to become projectiles during the high tide. The last time we dealt with ice would be back in ’78, so it is different from most storms. We have a lot of ice out there,” said Fire Chief John Murphy.

People living on the coastline and low-lying streets are being asked to evacuate.

