Norfolk DA: Decomposing body of woman found in Brookline house

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — The Norfolk County District Attorney confirmed that the decomposing body of a woman was found in a house in Brookline.

The DA said they were notified of an unattended death at a house on Clinton Street. Officials said the body of a 67-year-old woman in a “significant state of decomposition” was found in the house, which also had “significant clutter.”

The DA said there was no signs of foul play and an autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of death.

