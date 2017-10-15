Norfolk District Attorney: Woman killed after being struck by car in Avon identified

AVON, MA (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said the woman killed after being struck by a car in Avon on Saturday has been identified as 19-year-old Ariel Dineen of Brockton.

Dineen was an employee at Party City and was reportedly on break when she was hit.

She was crossing the street at the Merchants Park shopping plaza while on her way to a nearby Dunkin Donuts when she was struck.

Officials said she also slipped and fell right before the crash.

The driver of the car said they tried to stop but was unable to, according to police.

Dineen suffered serious head trauma and later died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

