Norovirus closes Plymouth school after more than 100 sickened

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Plymouth school will be closed on Friday after 133 students and 10 staff members were sickened by the Norovirus.

Rising Tide Charter Public School will undergo an intense cleaning, along with nine buses the school shares with the public school system.

Plymouth Public Health Director Dr. Nate Horwitz-Willis conducted the investigation and recommended the school be closed. More than 20 percent of the student body was out sick on Thursday with the highly contagious stomach virus.

“I advised the school leadership to make sure to go into each classroom and to disinfect any contact surfaces and also any floors,” said Horwitz-Willis.

The Health Department sent out a letter to parents to outline the action the school is taking. Officials said classes will resume on Tuesday.

