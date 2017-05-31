North Attleboro coffee shop accused of trademark infringement by Dunkin Donuts

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — A North Attleboro coffee shop changed its slogan after it was accused of trademark infringement by Dunkin Donuts.

The window art at Mike’s Coffee Shop used to read “North now runs on Mike’s.” Dunkin Donuts sent the coffee shop a letter, saying the slogan was trademark infringement of “America runs on Dunkin.”

The owner said he meant no harm.

“It’s just something somebody said and I thought it was great,” said Mike’s owner.

The new slogan on the window now reads, “Plainville and North – powered by Mike’s.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)