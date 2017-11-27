North Attleboro police seek carjacking suspect

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in North Attleboro are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a carjacking suspect.

Authorities say the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 20, on Kelly Boulevard.

Police released surveillance photos with the hopes of identifying the suspect. They say the individual was picked up in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee near Bishop Feehan High School, where the stolen vehicle was dumped.

The suspect is desribed as a tall, thin Hispanic male, with a mustache or goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

