North Carolina hiker rescued by helicopter

The National Guard rescued a North Carolina hiker who is lucky to be alive.

A black hawk chopper lowered a rescuer to a ledge on Table Rock Mountain Thursday morning and pulled hiker Chance Arnett to safety.

Crews say Arnett fell 100 feet from a mountain top onto a ledge 1,000 feet below.

He stayed on that ledge for the night, but rescuers were able to make contact with him the next day.

Arnett told them he didn’t have any major injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

