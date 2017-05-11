North Carolina student with weapons, hit list arrested

Union County, N.C (WHDH) –A North Carolina teen is facing criminal charges after authorities say they found weapons and a hit list in his backpack.

Authorities say Canadian law enforcement informed them the boy posted in a chat room that he intended to stab several of his classmates at Forest Hills High School in Union County.

Police searched the boy’s backpack Tuesday and found several knives, fireworks, flammable liquid, a dismantled shotgun shell and a hit list containing the names of nine to 12 people.

Deputies say they have every reason to believe the teen planned to attack his classmates Tuesday.

Authorities are working to determine a motive, but believe it is not terrorism-related.

Criminal charges are pending against the boy.

