A North Carolina woman came home to a surprise in her kitchen.

There was a five-foot snake in Sunshine McCuury’s house slithering around when she arrived.

Instead of calling for help, McCurry got a pillow case to capture the snake.

She began chasing the snake and it ended up spraying her.

This was not the first time McCurry captured a large snake.

She lives near a creek and raises chickens, so she has dealt with her fair share of wild life in and around her house.

McCurry eventually let the snake go. She made sure the entire scenario was captured on video.

