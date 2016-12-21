North End family wait to hear about missing relative in Berlin

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston family is hoping for the best as they wait to hear from a loved one who went missing after the terror attack in Berlin, Germany.

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, who is from Italy, was at the Christmas market Monday when someone intentionally plowed a truck into the crowded market. She is cousins with the Frattaroli family, who own several Italian restaurants in Boston’s North End.

One of Di Lorenzo’s cousins described her as a very caring and smart woman who speaks four languages. The cousin said she is very interested in foreign affairs and had been concerned about the refugee crisis in Europe. She lives in Berlin and was buying Christmas gifts at the market before heading home to Italy for Christmas.

The family said the 31-year-old’s cellphone and other belongings were found at the scene and they are waiting on official word about what happened to her.

“We are in touch with our family in Italy and ask for prayers for Fabrizia and all those affected by this horrific violence,” the Frattaroli family said in a statement.

