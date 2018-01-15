South Korea says North Korea will send a 140-member orchestra to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the North’s orchestra dispatch was part of agreements the two Koreas reached during Monday’s talks on Olympic cooperation.

A ministry statement says that the North Korean orchestra will perform Seoul and the eastern South Korean city of Gangneung.

North Korea agreed last week to send an Olympic delegation that includes officials, athletes, cheerleaders and an art troupe in a conciliatory gesture amid months of heightened tensions over its expanding nuclear and missile programs.

