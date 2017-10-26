(WHDH) — A senior North Korean official is warning the world that it should take the country’s threat to test a nuclear bomb above ground literally.

He also said the country always brings its words into actions.

Speaking to the United Nations last month, North Korea’s foreign minister raised the possibility that a nuclear weapon would be tested over the Pacific Ocean.

