North Quincy High dismissed for day after gas odor detected

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - North Quincy High School students and staff have been dismissed for the day after a gas odor was detected in the school.

Quincy school officials say a gas odor was detected in the school, causing an evacuation of the building.

Fire officials were on scene investigating the incident.

The Quincy school superintendent told 7News that National Grid performing gas line work in the area.

School has been dismissed as a precaution, but school officials fully intend to be back in school Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more updates as they become available.

