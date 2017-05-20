North Reading home destroyed by massive blaze; 2 dogs rescued

A single-family home in North Reading was destroyed Saturday morning by a massive, fast-moving fire.

No one was home when the blaze broke out, but two German shepherds were trapped inside the raging inferno on Audubon Road.

“We heard noises, so we ran over and I saw my neighbor had kicked the door in and there was a dog laying halfway out the door,” Jesse Kelly told 7News.

Kelly was able to carry the dog to safety. Thick smoke and heavy flames prevented him from rescuing the second dog, but firefighters were eventually able to.

“I ran to get a hose, but I made it about eight feet into the house and I couldn’t breathe,” Kelly said.

Neighbors said the home was engulfed in flames before crews arrived at the scene. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and arson has been ruled out.

