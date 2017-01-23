North Reading man killed in Plymouth truck crash

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — State troopers have identified a North Reading man killed over the weekend when a freight truck he was in crashed on state Route 25 in Plymouth.

State police say the truck rolled over a highway median shortly after noon on Saturday. All three people inside weren’t wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the cab.

Police say 47-year-old Timothy Feeley was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, a 30-year-old Peabody man, was hospitalized with serious injuries along with a second passenger, a 24-year-old Revere man. Their names haven’t been released.

Troopers say one of the truck’s tires may have rapidly lost air. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

