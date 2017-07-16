North Reading Police tase driver after he allegedly caused four-car crash

READING, MA (WHDH) - North Reading Police arrested a man at 9:45 pm on Saturday at after he allegedly hit several cars on Route 28. Police used a taser to arrest the driver after he came to a stop just over the Reading line.

The driver was in his Dodge Charger when he hit at least four other cars.

Authorities say some of the people hit by the driver were trapped in their cars. One of them slammed into a pole.

Three ambulances were on scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The name of the driver who caused the accident has not been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)