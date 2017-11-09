North Scituate landmark, family-owned restaurant torn down due to fire damage

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - A North Scituate landmark and family restaurant was torn down today due to damage from a fire that happened last weekend.

Jamie’s Pub, also known as the Gannett Grill, was damaged by a large fire around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The pub was demolished Thursday morning.

The family had celebrated the pub’s 50th anniversary this year.

The demolition company said the fire was caused by an electrical issue. The fire was contained to one building.

Nobody was inside of the building at the time of the fire.

RELATED: Local North Scituate landmark damaged in fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)