North Shore city considers becoming sanctuary city

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - A city on Massachusetts’ North Shore held a meeting Wednesday night to vote on becoming a sanctuary city.

Hundreds of Salem residents packed into a local school to vote on the the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance does not violate federal law, but some worry that being called a sanctuary city will warrant unwanted attention.

Washington could also withhold the $11 million that Salem gets from the federal government each year.

“It’s illegal immigration. It is against the law,” one resident said while addressing those gathered at the meeting. “This is an intentional violation of federal law,” another resident said.

The mayor and the chief of police in the city argued in favor of the ordinance, pointing out that it would alleviate fears of immigrants being unfairly targeted.

“We are deeply troubled by policies born out of race-based slogans,” one resident in favor of the ordinance said.

As off 11 p.m., no official vote had been made.

