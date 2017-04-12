Northborough man allegedly exposes himself to young girls

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - A Northborough man is accused of exposing himself to a group of young girls at an indoor soccer facility in Northborough.

Police say the incident happened Saturday at the Teamworks indoor sports facility.

The parents of those girls cornered the suspect until police arrived.

Officers then arrested 37-year-old George Fornier.

Parents in town say they are surprised by the allegations.

“I’m shocked that that would happen here, especially here,” said one parent. “It’s such a huge family business, nice community, I’m shocked by that.”

Officers say Fornier was with his family at the facility when he allegedly exposed himself.

He appeared in court on Monday and has been charged with three counts of open and gross lewdness.

