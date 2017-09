BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Northbound lanes on the new Route 3 bridge in Braintree are open for Monday morning’s commute.

Crews worked around the clock this weekend to replace the bridge.

Officials said Sunday night’s work was done several hours ahead of schedule.

Southbound lanes will be replaced in the next couple of weeks.

