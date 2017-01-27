Northeastern plans display of signs from Boston Women’s March

BOSTON (WHDH) - Signs from the historic women’s march last weekend will be on display at some museums, libraries and colleges.

Professors at Northeastern University are planning a display with some of the signs collected from the Boston March.

People plastered their homemade signs with slogans and pictures.

More than a million people around the world marched last Saturday to protest President Trump and support women’s rights.

