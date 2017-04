BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern Police cruiser and a taxicab collided in Boston overnight Friday.

The crash happened on Huntington Avenue near Gainborough Street.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

It’s not immediately clear whether poor weather conditions contributed to the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)