NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Three freshman girls were taken to the hospital after police said they ate brownies laced with marijuana in Northfield.

Police said one of the girls brought the brownies to a school dance and shared them with the other two. They then complained of dizziness and nausea.

The girls are now facing suspension.

