SALEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a Northwood man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 93.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon near the northbound Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem. Police say 57-year-old Roger Marchand was thrown from his motorcycle after losing control of it and striking a guardrail. Investigators found a helmet at the scene but don’t know if Marchand had been wearing it.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the off-ramp for several hours, and the southbound off-ramp at that exit also was closed while the scene was investigated.

