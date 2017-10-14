Norton Police and Fire investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Norton Police and Fire crews are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The crash happened at 198 Bay Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Paul Deluca, 72 of Abington, was heading towards Easton when he veered off of Bay road and crashed into a fence.

Police closed that section of Bay Road for immediate investigation following the crash for approximately two hours.

Deluca was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

Norton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are continuing their investigation.

