NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Norton Police said there was a car crash overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the driver veered off the road and crashed in the woods.

The incident happened on John Scott Boulevard.

Officials had to tow the car from the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)