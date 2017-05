Police in Norton say they are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl is missing from East Main Street in Norton along the Easton town line.

She is described as a black girl wearing a white jacket with fur and pink pants. She may have been seen along Route 123 in Easton pulling a small suitcase.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the girl is asked to contact police immediately.

