Many people in Norton say they are sick and tired of dirty water flowing from the tap. There have been calls for the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate, and Senator Elizabeth Warren is now involved.

Norton residents JoAnn Collins and her husband, Kevin Collins, told 7News it has been a problem for more than a decade, and it has left behind stains on their washer.

“It ruins your clothes, it stains your bathtub, your sinks,” said Kevin Collins.

Now Sen. Warren is urging the EPA to investigate why the water is discolored and to ensure it is meeting health standards.

The town’s annual water quality report says it meets health standards, but the Collins are constantly changing the water filter. They say they will not dare to drink water from the tap, especially during hydrant flushing.

7News reached out to town officials Saturday but offices were closed; we did not immediately hear back.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)