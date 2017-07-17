Norwood hospital at the center of possible sexual assault investigation

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Norwood Police are investigating a possible sexual assault and their investigation is centered around a Norwood hospital.

Police say the active investigation began over the weekend with a report of a possible sexual assault.

Few details are being released but no arrests have been made.

At this time, it is not known if the possible incident involves patients or staff at the hospital.

