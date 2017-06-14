Norwood Police officers rescue woman from pond

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Norwood Police officers are being hailed for their actions after rescuing a woman from a pond on Wednesday.

Police say they received a call for a well-being check on a resident Wednesday morning but found an empty home.

Roughly two hours later, a person reported a person in the water at Ellis Pond on Walpole Street. Officers responded to the area and found the victim.

Two officers, brothers Kevin and Brian Riley, jumped into the water and swam to the victim, a 57-year-old Norwood woman.

Police say the woman tried to fend off the rescuing officers but they were able to help her return to safety. Police later determined the victim was the subject of the well-being check.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

