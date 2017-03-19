NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Norwood were kept busy Saturday night, responding to a total of 5 motor vehicle crashes.

Police say two of the incidents involved a total of 3 vehicles.

One person was arrested for operating under the influence, and another was a result of distracted driving in a crash where minor injuries were sustained.

In total, five vehicles were towed.

