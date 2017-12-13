Norwood Police retrieve stolen packages in time for Christmas

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Norwood Police say they have recovered several packages that had been stolen from residents in the area.

According to police, an “alert citizen” called to report what they believed to be someone stealing a package from the doorstep of their neighbor’s home. The witness gave police a description of the suspect and vehicle as well as a license plate number.

Police in the area were alerted to the incident, and an officer found a suspect matching the description not long after.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Norwood Police headquarters. Shortly afterward, officers searched the car and home of the suspect and found several more stolen packages.

Police officers spent much of the morning in “their black and white sleighs” to return packages to residents.

A tip yesterday afternoon led to the arrest of a suspect who had been stealing packages off of residents doorsteps. Packages were recovered from the Grinch’s vehicle as well as his home. Officers are returning stolen items this AM. pic.twitter.com/SnEBqvbLdD — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) December 13, 2017

Officer Baguma seen here returning stolen packages to a resident this morning. Photo cred to Facebook user. pic.twitter.com/e1MFAumVBE — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) December 13, 2017

