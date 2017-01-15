NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Norwood are searching for two thieves who they say stole charity donations from a gas station on Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a woman attempting to distract the clerk while her partner swipes the donations.

The license plate on the suspects’ getaway car shows it was stolen from Framingham earlier in the day.

The donations were for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

It’s unclear how much money was stolen.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact police at the regular business line, 781-440-5100, or you may use confidential tip line, 781-440-5181.

