Not guilty plea for hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A Milford woman charged with a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 54-year-old Melissa Knight was arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court. She pleaded not guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and withholding evidence.

Police say Knight was driving an SUV on Easter Sunday in Milford and hit Jonathan Loja, stopped momentarily and then drove away. The little boy, who lived in Framingham, had been visiting relatives.

Police say they found blood and clothing fibers matching the boy on Knight’s car. She was indicted on Aug. 18 and had been released from custody after posting bail.

Knight remains free on the same bail, but has been ordered not to drive.

