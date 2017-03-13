ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Girl Scouts have reported cash boxes stolen this past weekend from their cookie stands outside businesses from South Carolina to California.

In San Diego, police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of snatching about $400 to $500 in cookie sales from a Girl Scout stand outside a grocery store Sunday afternoon. The man dropped his cell phone, and police were able to track him to a motel a few miles away, Officer Billy Hernandez said Monday. The cookie money wasn’t found, and he was booked on petty theft charges.

Also Sunday, in South Carolina, a mother and daughter were robbed as they sold Girl Scout cookies outside a Wal-Mart store.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies said a woman asked them for change, then went back and forth to a Jeep, supposedly to see what flavor cookies the driver wanted. She eventually paid $4 for a box of cookies but grabbed the money box, kicking the girl’s mother several times and dropping her cookies as she fled, said Karen Kelly, a Girl Scouts spokeswoman in South Carolina.

Similar robberies have been reported in a half a dozen other states this cookie-selling season.

