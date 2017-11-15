NOVA SCOTIA (WHDH) – Nova Scotia is once again giving the people of Boston the gift of a beautiful and big Christmas tree.

Boston have been receiving Christmas trees from Nova Scotia for decades, to say thank you for helping them back in 1917 after the Halifax explosion.

This year marks the 100th anniversary.

The tree will be put on display on the Boston Common.

