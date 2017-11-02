November Community Calendar Events

Boston International Kids Film Festival

Event Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017- Sunday, November 5, 2017

Time: Varies

Location: Somerville Theatre

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/boston-international-childrens-film-festival/p32363.php

With representation from 12 countries, over 50 films have been accepted for the 4th annual Boston International Kids Film Festival. An event that children of all ages will enjoy, and one that offers films made by kids and for kids makes this one event you do not want to miss! Workshops will also be available to teach kids the basics of filmmaking and media.

Especially for Me: Sensory Friendly Afternoons

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Time: 1:30PM – 4:30PM

Location: Discovery Museums,

Address: 177 Main Street (Rout 27), Acton, MA 01720

For More Information: http://www.discoverymuseums.org/event/especially-me-sensory-friendly-afternoons-6

Enjoy the chance to explore both museums during this free event. The afternoon Sensory-Friendly hours allow families to explore the museums at their own pace. The museums will be open to the public but to avoid overcrowding there will be no scheduled group visits or birthday parties.

During the Sensory- Friendly hours quiet rooms are available if needed.

Celebrate National Take A Hike Day: Orienteering

Event Date: Friday, November 17, 2017

Time: 9AM (Drop in)

Location: The Discovery Museums

Address: 177 Main Street (Route 27) Acton, MA 01720

For More Information: http://www.discoverymuseums.org/event/celebrate-national-take-hike-day-orienteering

Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the Discovery Museums in Acton. With three different courses that vary in difficulty near Discovery Woods, there will be something challenging and fun for everyone!

Visit the museums website for further details.

Paradise City Arts Festival

Event Date: Friday, November 17, 2017- Sunday, November 19, 2017

Time: Varies

Location: Marlborough

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/paradise_city_arts_festival/p979.php

A festival the whole family will enjoy. Enjoy crafts, other art, and sculptures by more than 175 artists from 40 different states! There will food tents, live music and other children’s entertainment. Visit the website for more information.

Boston Common Tree Lighting Ceremony & Skating Spectacular

Event Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time: 5PM-8PM

Location: Boston Common, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/boston-official-tree-lighting/p888.php

To start this event, enjoy a free figure skating ice show at The Boston Common Frog Pond by national and international figure skaters and more! Following the show, join Mayor Marty Walsh for The Boston Common Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy refreshments from local eateries and sponsors.

Ice Show at Frog Pond will take place from 5PM-6PM. Lighting Festivities will take place from 6PM-8PM.