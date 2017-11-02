November Community Calendar Events
Boston International Kids Film Festival
Event Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017- Sunday, November 5, 2017
Time: Varies
Location: Somerville Theatre
For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/boston-international-childrens-film-festival/p32363.php
With representation from 12 countries, over 50 films have been accepted for the 4th annual Boston International Kids Film Festival. An event that children of all ages will enjoy, and one that offers films made by kids and for kids makes this one event you do not want to miss! Workshops will also be available to teach kids the basics of filmmaking and media.
Especially for Me: Sensory Friendly Afternoons
Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Time: 1:30PM – 4:30PM
Location: Discovery Museums,
Address: 177 Main Street (Rout 27), Acton, MA 01720
For More Information: http://www.discoverymuseums.org/event/especially-me-sensory-friendly-afternoons-6
Enjoy the chance to explore both museums during this free event. The afternoon Sensory-Friendly hours allow families to explore the museums at their own pace. The museums will be open to the public but to avoid overcrowding there will be no scheduled group visits or birthday parties.
During the Sensory- Friendly hours quiet rooms are available if needed.
Celebrate National Take A Hike Day: Orienteering
Event Date: Friday, November 17, 2017
Time: 9AM (Drop in)
Location: The Discovery Museums
Address: 177 Main Street (Route 27) Acton, MA 01720
For More Information: http://www.discoverymuseums.org/event/celebrate-national-take-hike-day-orienteering
Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the Discovery Museums in Acton. With three different courses that vary in difficulty near Discovery Woods, there will be something challenging and fun for everyone!
Visit the museums website for further details.
Paradise City Arts Festival
Event Date: Friday, November 17, 2017- Sunday, November 19, 2017
Time: Varies
Location: Marlborough
For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/paradise_city_arts_festival/p979.php
A festival the whole family will enjoy. Enjoy crafts, other art, and sculptures by more than 175 artists from 40 different states! There will food tents, live music and other children’s entertainment. Visit the website for more information.
Boston Common Tree Lighting Ceremony & Skating Spectacular
Event Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017
Time: 5PM-8PM
Location: Boston Common, Boston, MA
For More Information: https://www.bostoncentral.com/events/boston-official-tree-lighting/p888.php
To start this event, enjoy a free figure skating ice show at The Boston Common Frog Pond by national and international figure skaters and more! Following the show, join Mayor Marty Walsh for The Boston Common Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy refreshments from local eateries and sponsors.
Ice Show at Frog Pond will take place from 5PM-6PM. Lighting Festivities will take place from 6PM-8PM.