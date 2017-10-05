NPR editor’s accidental ‘Romona’ post brings joy to the Internet

A National Public Radio editor accidentally shared a personal status on the news organization’s official Facebook page about his baby daughter’s love for cats, bringing great joy to the Internet.

Christopher Hopkins unintentionally shared some adorable thoughts about his daughter Romona on Monday, explaining her fascination with cats. It’s safe to say that the reaction to the post was far from what Hopkins was expecting.

A few minutes later, Hopkins realized the blunder he had made, edited the status and apologized.

One Facebook user said: “This was the happiest bit of news any of us have gotten all day. Why would you take this from us?!”

Hopkins’ error came on a day which featured tragic news out of Las Vegas, among other things.

When followers saw he had edited the post, many were upset, saying it was the only cheerful news of the day.

Many called for Hopkins to blog about Romona’s adorable affection for cats, and he delivered.

