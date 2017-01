PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - On Monday, several officials from the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission are scheduled to meet with residents in Plymouth.

They are meeting to discuss the safety of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.

The NRC’s findings and the status of the plant’s recent inspection will also be discussed.

