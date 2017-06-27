NSA leaker due in court on Tuesday

Reality Winner is expected in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

She faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly leaking classified information to an online news outlet.

The NSA material she is accused of releasing detailed a Russian cyber attack on a U.S. voting software supplier.

On Tuesday, attorney’s are expected to discuss how to handle classified information during her trial.

