NTSB releases Methuen plane crash report

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - The NTSB released a report after a plane crashed into a condo complex in Methuen last month, killing the pilot.

The report says the pilot was cleared to land the amateur built plane, but he never acknowledged that clearance.

When it was approaching the end of it’s traffic pattern, the plane then changed directions and disappeared, crashing into the building and causing a fire.

The plane did have fuel left.

