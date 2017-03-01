NTSB to probe cause of plane crash that killed former Newburyport mayor

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) – A home-built aircraft crashed into an apartment building in Methuen Tuesday afternoon, killing the pilot.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate the cause of the crash Wednesday before the plane’s wreckage can be removed from the building.

Emergency crews responded at around 1:15 p.m. to the Prides Crossing Condominiums on Riverview Boulevard near Lawrence Municipal Airport. Video from Sky7 above the scene showed a plane that crashed through the roof of the building. Officials said it landed in apartment seven on the building’s upper floor.

The pilot was identified as 73-year-old Al Lavender, the former mayor of Newburyport. He was the sole occupant in the plane. While a few people were inside the building, no other injuries were reported. No one was inside the apartment unit the plane crashed into.

Lavender did not make an emergency call before crashing. Friends said he was flying an experimental aircraft that was built in his backyard.

The crash sparked a fire, but a major fire was avoided because the apartment’s sprinkler system went off, Methuen’s Mayor Stephen Zanni said. It’s also believed the plane could have been running low on fuel.

Lavender was making test runs with the plane, when officials said it suddenly nosedived into the building.

Multiple crashes involving other planes have occurred at the building in the past, officials said.

