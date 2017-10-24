Number rises to 42 possible victims in HIV-positive school aide molestation case

An HIV-positive former Maryland school aide and track coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several students and recording some of the abuse on video, including on school property, authorities said.

(WHDH) – Officials have raised the number of potential victims from 24 to 42 in the case of an HIV-positive school aide accused of sexually assaulting multiple male students in Maryland.

According to the Charles County State Attorney’s Office, a grand jury returned a 206 count indictment for 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell.

Officials said the indictment covers 28 identified alleged victims and 14 unidentified alleged victims.

Officials originally said there were at least 24 victims in July.

According to the Charles County State Attorney’s Office, the ages of the victims range from 11 years old to 17 years old, and officials believe the conduct took place between May of 2015 through June of 2017.

The State Attorney’s Office said they are not aware of any of the victims testing positive with HIV.

Bell is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 8.

