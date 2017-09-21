Numerologist says mysterious planet will appear in sky Saturday, marking end of world

(WHDH)– Author and Christian numerologist David Meade claims a mysterious planet known as Nibiru will appear in the sky on Saturday, bringing an end to the world.

Nibiru is said to be 10 times the size of earth. Conspiracy theorists claim the planet’s gravitational forces could cause death and destruction across the globe.

In his book “Planet X,” Meade explains that Nibiru’s arrival is directly linked to the biblical Book of Revelations.

If Meade’s claims hold truth, Nibiru could trigger earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions, in addition to shifting the Earth’s poles. His claims are based on the Biblical importance of the number 33.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Meade said “Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times in the bible.”

But some have been left wondering what the significance of September 23 is. Meade says it’s the day of the Apocalypse because it’s exactly 33 days after August’s solar eclipse. Meade highlighted in his book that he believes the eclipse was an omen, signaling the end of days.

Is Nibiru an actual planet? Some scientists say it is a hoax.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax,” NASA said in a 2012 statement. “If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.”

