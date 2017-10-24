MIAMI (WHDH) – Sister Margaret Ann of Miami became a minor celebrity after a video of her using a chainsaw to clear debris went viral following Hurricane Irma.

Now, like many other celebrities, Sister Margaret Ann is getting a product in her name—a beer to be specific.

“Nun with a Chainsaw” Pale Ale takes its name from the images of the sister cleaning up debris in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Due South Brewing Company released “Nun with a Chainsaw” on Friday.

