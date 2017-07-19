Nurses call for change after attack at local hospital

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - The colleagues of an emergency room nurse are calling for a change more than a month after she was stabbed on the job.

They are asking lawmakers to pass a law to help protect healthcare workers.

On Wednesday, 65-year-old Elise Wilson’s husband and co-workers will go to Beacon Hill to plead that violence against nurses and other healthcare workers needs to stop.

“Shes like something’s gotta change. We need to be safer,” said Tracy Digregorio, who witnessed the attack. “She was four months from retirement when this happened. She’s like I have to make something bad, something good”

Elise herself can’t be there since she is still recovering from the June attack. She was working at the ER at Harrington Memorial Hospital when police say a man walked in and repeatedly stabbed her.

“I was there that day and other then seeing my coworker’s near death, I never was so frightened for my life,” said Brenda Boltz who also witnessed the attack.

Since the attack, the hospital has made major safety improvements. Nurses are now equipped with a panic button, bags are searched and metal detectors have been installed at the ER entrances. These are big steps forward but the nurses hope lawmakers can do more and force other hospitals to take similar measures.

Nurses say attacks like these, are sadly nothing new.

“She has been verbally abused and assaulted over the years as well, as all of us have,” said nurse Tricia Leach, “and we take it but we can’t take it anymore.”

The hearing on the bill is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

