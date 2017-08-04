Nurses give special sendoff to toddler on her last day of chemo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHDH) — A young girl got a special sendoff at a Florida hospital on the last day of her chemotherapy.

The toddler, Emily, was released from the hospital Friday. Dressed in a Superman outfit, Emily rang a bell to symbolize that she was leaving. The nurses and hospital staff who took care of her then sang her a happy song.

Emily was diagnosed with leukemia when she was only 9 months old and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Now that she is out of the hospital, she and her family are staying nearby for her follow-up appointments with her doctor.

